Comerica Bank Sells 1,991 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

