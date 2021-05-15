Comerica Bank Sells 132,162 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 132,162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

