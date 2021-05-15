Comerica Bank Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

KLIC stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

