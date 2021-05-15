Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $393.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.