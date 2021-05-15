Comerica Bank Acquires 8,855 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $418.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.