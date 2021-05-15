Comerica Bank Acquires 1,057 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,488.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

