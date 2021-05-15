Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,291. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $59.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.75.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,376 shares of company stock worth $18,558,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

