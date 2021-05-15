Colliers Securities Comments on Mimecast Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.59 on Friday. Mimecast has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,360. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

