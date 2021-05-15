CoinEx Token Price Up 73.8% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $97.73 million and $10.84 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01117679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060292 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

