CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $928,888.33 and $12.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01139287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00067851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00115476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061655 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

