Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,164.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,601 ($20.92). The stock had a trading volume of 125,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,258. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,588.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,468.72. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

