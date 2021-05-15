ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.90 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $808,134.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

