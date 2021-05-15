Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Buys $49,100.00 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $26.37 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

