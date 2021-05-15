ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.83 million.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. Analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CLPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

