Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Clarus by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

