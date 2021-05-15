Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CLAR stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $666.36 million, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

