CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 783 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,630 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

