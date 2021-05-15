CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,646 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 407.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

