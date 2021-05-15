CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

TU stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

