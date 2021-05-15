CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $956,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.