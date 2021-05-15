CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the period. Denny’s accounts for about 3.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

