CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

