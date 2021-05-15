CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FirstService by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FirstService stock opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

