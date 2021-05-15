Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.96 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.