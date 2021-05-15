Citigroup Trims Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Target Price to $24.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

MYOV stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

