Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

