Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Cigna stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

