CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,540,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 283,737 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 386,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

