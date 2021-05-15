Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Cap of $317,939.14

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Chronologic has a market cap of $317,939.14 and $79.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,391,884 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,003 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.