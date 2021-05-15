China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

