Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMRX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2,934.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 320.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 178,809 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

