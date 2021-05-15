Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

