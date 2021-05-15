ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

