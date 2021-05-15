Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,243,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

