Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 743,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,253,402. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

CHEK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

