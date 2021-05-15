Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.63.

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.76 and a 12 month high of C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 874.29%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

