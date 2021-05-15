Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to $13.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

