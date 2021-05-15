Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

