Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

LH opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.65 and a 52-week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

