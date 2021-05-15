Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capri by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Capri stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

