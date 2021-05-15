Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 68,788 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 244.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE DXC opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.