Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 242.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,158 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 162.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,154 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 148.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 685,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

