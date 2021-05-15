CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR CWC opened at €132.20 ($155.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $953.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.35. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a fifty-two week high of €137.40 ($161.65).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

