CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has $58.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $975.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,274.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at $629,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 96.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

