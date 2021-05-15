CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $975.03 million, a PE ratio of 4,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CEVA by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $5,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

