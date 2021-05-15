CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.45.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$460.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.