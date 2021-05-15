CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.45.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$460.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
