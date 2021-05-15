Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%.

Shares of LEU opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,329 shares of company stock worth $1,920,397 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

