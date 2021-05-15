Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%.
Shares of LEU opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $30.97.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
