CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CFO Purchases $240,600.00 in Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $141,345,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $140,701,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% in the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

