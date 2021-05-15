Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $76.67.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.