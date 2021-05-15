Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Issues Earnings Results

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%.

CLSN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,433,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,149,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

